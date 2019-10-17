Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 170,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,719. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

