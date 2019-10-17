Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.5373 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

