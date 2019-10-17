Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 48,578 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Kronos Worldwide worth $31,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew B. Nace bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $177,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRO shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.