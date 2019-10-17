Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 590,194 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Viking Therapeutics worth $30,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 484.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 317,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

VKTX opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.31. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

