Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 9,365 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.64% of FB Financial worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FB Financial by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $37.04 on Thursday. FB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

