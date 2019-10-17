Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 253.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 545,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 390,937 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000.

VWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 478,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883,956. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

