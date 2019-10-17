VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,531,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 840.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,764,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,006,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,565 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 182.2% in the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 891,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 575,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $36.63 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

