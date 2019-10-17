ValuEngine Downgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Sell

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NPO opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,664.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,904.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $757,414.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,294,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EnPro Industries by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

