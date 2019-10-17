Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $15,654,855 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $234.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra set a $210.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.06.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

