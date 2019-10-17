Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 252.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 33,491.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,828 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Linde stock opened at $196.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

