Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 391 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,856,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.