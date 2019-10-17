Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 820 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,755,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,839 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 569,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 539,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

