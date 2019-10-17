Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 25.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,090,000 after buying an additional 231,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.32. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

