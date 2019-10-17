Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given a $13.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has been given a $13.00 price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

VALE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 733,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,745,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vale by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 501,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vale by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 203,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vale by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vale by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,893,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,808 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

