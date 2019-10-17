VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB) Trading 6.7% Higher

VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

VA BK BANKSHARE/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABB)

Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Virginia Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

