Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.