Unobtanium (UNO) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $64.49 or 0.00796816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and $4,018.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,099.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.02705831 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000638 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,130 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

