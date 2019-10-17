United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

