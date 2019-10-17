United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in GameStop were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,005,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

In other GameStop news, Director Carrie W. Teffner bought 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,888.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,368.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,268 shares of company stock worth $175,886 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

