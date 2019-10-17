United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $74,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 98.7% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 136.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 356,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 384,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 289.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

