United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.25-12.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.85. United Continental also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.00-13.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. 581,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,909. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $90,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock worth $647,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.