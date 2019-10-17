Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Unisys were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $409.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.68. Unisys had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.