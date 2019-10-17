Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.39 ($29.53).

ETR:UN01 traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €28.49 ($33.13). The stock had a trading volume of 546,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.39. Uniper has a 52 week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52 week high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

