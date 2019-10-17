Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.70. 2,488,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

