Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $129,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.55.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,086. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.14). Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

