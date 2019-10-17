Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,030 ($65.73) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,905.50 ($64.10).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,608.50 ($60.22) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,928.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,834.88.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

