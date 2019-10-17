Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 795 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Nordson stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,559. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,724.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,487 shares of company stock worth $4,822,074 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

