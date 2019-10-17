Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 260 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 26,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,200. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

