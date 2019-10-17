Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 115 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up 3.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,236. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.11.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

