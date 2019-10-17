Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $15.97. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Umpqua shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 2,416,244 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock valued at $369,680. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 254,625 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Umpqua by 317.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 358,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 272,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

