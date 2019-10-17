Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

UMPQ opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,523 shares of company stock valued at $369,680. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

