Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,960,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,883,000 after buying an additional 203,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,495,000 after buying an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,749,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In related news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

