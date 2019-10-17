Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a positive rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

