UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at $4,031,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 36.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTL opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $937.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

