UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $768,000 Position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trupanion worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 194,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Trupanion by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 27,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $752.51 million, a P/E ratio of -755.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,086,986.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $510,526. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

