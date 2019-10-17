UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Connecticut Water Service worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTWS. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 34.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 139,531 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 27.7% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 702,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,989,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the second quarter worth about $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTWS opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of -0.09. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts predict that Connecticut Water Service Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.21%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

