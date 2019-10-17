UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Everi worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1,850.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 347.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 286,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 27.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 201.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Everi stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.