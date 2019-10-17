UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $660,000 Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,034.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXM opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

