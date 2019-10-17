UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

