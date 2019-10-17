U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.67, but opened at $53.76. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 7,864,448 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,779,000 after acquiring an additional 171,826 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 310,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,916,000 after acquiring an additional 387,833 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

