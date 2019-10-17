Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.58.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 107,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

