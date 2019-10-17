Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.58.
NYSE:TSN traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 107,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.