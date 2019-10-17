TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $186.99 million and $215.22 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00012533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, CoinTiger, Kyber Network and WazirX. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00224237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01084677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086970 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 185,870,725 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24, Bitso, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex, Koinex, Upbit, Kuna, CoinTiger, WazirX, HitBTC, Zebpay and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.