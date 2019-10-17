Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tronox were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,922,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Tronox by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,742,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,751,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,722,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,627,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Tronox Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

