Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) has been given a C$1.50 target price by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Troilus Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$0.85.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

