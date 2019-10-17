Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) has been given a C$1.50 target price by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Troilus Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$0.85.
About Troilus Gold
