Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

NYSE:TGI opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.78.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 415.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $318,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

