Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,620. The company has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

