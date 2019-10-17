TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI) Shares Up 10%

TriMetals Mining Inc (TSE:TMI) shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

TriMetals Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Canada, Chile, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project consisting of 961 unpatented lode claims, 13 patented lode claims, 5 Utah state mineral leases, and 1 surface real estate deed parcel covering a total of approximately 7,807 hectares, as well as an undivided interest in the 5 patented lode claims covering approximately 31.25 hectares located in Western Iron, Utah, and Eastern Lincoln Counties, Nevada.

