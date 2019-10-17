Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $2,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

