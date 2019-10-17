Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,922,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,542,000 after acquiring an additional 262,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. UBS Group raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETFC opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

