Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

